Edna Shelton was born April 22, 1942 in Hazard and departed this life September 30, 2021 at her residence in Annville at the age of 79. She was the daughter of the late James Stidham and Mima (Edwards) Stidham.
Edna is survived by three children, Estes (Nicole) Shelton, Ray Dean (Kim) Shelton and Carolyn Shelton (Davy Marshall). She is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth Frye. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Matthew, Richie, Edna Marie, Steve and Shane and by eleven great grandchildren, Emily, Conner, David, Josh, Debbie, Bella, Tyson, Aiden, Addy, Ashton, and Khalesse.
In addition to her parents, Edna was also preceded in death by her husband, Lafayette Ray Shelton; by three children, Robin Lynn Hudson, David Shelton and Charles Shelton and by four sisters, Bernice, Faye, Phyllis and Brenda Carol.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, October 4, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Baker, Bro. Phillip “Worm” Johnson and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
