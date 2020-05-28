‘Education ain’t cheap, and it ain’t always in school’
“Generally Speaking”
Here at the Jackson County Sun, we are proud of our 2020 graduates. Not only did they accomplish making it through twelve years of the education system, but also twelve years of enduring those morning wake up calls, homework assignments, and managing a social life. But this year had its own set of challenges, and from my point of view, you did so with grace.
The past twelve years have taught you each valuable lessons in life, but now the real education begins. In the words of my cousin Dale “Education ain’t cheap, and it ain’t always in school”. Graduates, life isn’t always going to throw you the perfect pitch. Life isn’t always going to be the way you pictured it. You will make investments throughout this road that don’t always pay off immediately. But it will all pay off in someway or another eventually. And this doesn’t necessarily mean financial investments.
If you are going to accomplish the unimaginable, you are going to have to invest a lot of time, a lot of effort, and yes, at times, a lot of money. Just like that high school diploma, you will have to dedicate yourself to that passion, and shoot for the stars. This could be the career of your choice, being a good mother/father, a community role model, or even just a friend. If these things are actually important to you, the investment of yourself is the key to success.
Being part of the JCHS Class of 2006, I come to you with this advice with 14 years under my belt. I have seen the bad the world has to offer, but I also have seen a lot of good. And I personally have found that good in a man named Jesus.
No matter where life takes you, stay on a good path. But if you take a wrong turn, stop, rethink your investment, and get back on track.
The education on life may not be cheap, but it will be worth it someday. Keep investing.
