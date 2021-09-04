Edward Hartsock, better known as Eddie was born May 14, 1959 in Hamilton, OH and departed this life Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 62. He was the son of the late Jesse & Etheleen (Conrad) Hartsock.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Sheila (York) Hartsock and by two sons, Adam Hartsock (Lauren Riley) and Chad (Britney) Hartsock all of Tyner. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Kennedy, Gage and Lilly Hartsock. He is also survived by the following sisters, Donna Hartsock and Jo Hartsock both of Tyner, Gwen Hartsock and Carolyn (James Martin) of London, Patty (Charles) Delph of Corbin and Wanda (Sean) Johnson of Cincinnati, OH. Eddie is also survived by his “camping family”, Danny & Tammy Bingham, Russell & Tracy Bingham and their grandchildren, Isaiah Colwell and Bella Colwell, Mikey & Brenda York, Travis, Heather & Oakley Ward, Raegan Ward, Mitchell, Melissa, Kaylen, Jacob & Sophia Baker. Natalie, Shirley Boggs and Emily Thacker. His special cousin Gary (Joyce) Hartsock (who he loved like a brother and special brother-in-law, Dennis (Sherry) Henson, who he also loved like a brother.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine McQueen and Carol Joyce Hartsock.
Eddie was a member of the Blackwater #2 Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday, August 23, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Jason Moore and Bro. Bobby Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the Eddie Hartsock Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.