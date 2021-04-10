Edward Jerry Rice was born October 14, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence, being 70 years of age. He was the son of the late Otto & Jeannette (Neeley) Rice.
Edward is survived by his wife Patricia Rice; son Bradley (Christine) Smith and step children, Kimberly Howard, Larry Haywood and Virginia Kies. He is also survived by brother, Wayne (Ruby) Rice and by a sister, Ada Spivey. Edward was blessed with a granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, Edward was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Kenneth Rice, Lois Wells, Judy Summers, Betty Lou Ornuduff, Geraldine Wells and Michael Tankersley who was raised as his brother.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Rader officiating. Burial to follow in the Hurley Cemetery. Pallbearers: Quinton Rogers, Carlos Lamb, David, Jeff & Harold Marcum and Gary Summers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
