Edward L. Botner Jr. was born November 14, 1930 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, being 90 years of age. He was the son of the late Edward Botner Sr. and Kathryn (Hughes) Botner.
Edward is survived by his brother, Billy (Sue) Botner of London and sister, Fannie (Robert) Byrd of Nicholasville.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia (Edwards) Botner and two siblings, James Botner and Gwen Russell.
Edward retired from the United States Army after twenty-one years of service. He served in Germany 1948-52; South Korea 1953-60; and Vietnam 1965-66. He was a ROTC Instructor at Eastern Kentucky University, Murray State University and University of Kentucky. He spent tours of duty in Texas, Alabama, Kansas and Ft. Knox, KY. He retired in 1969 from the military, retired in 1985 from Fayette County Schools from teaching and then he moved to Russell County in 1986 to Jamestown, KY.
He was a member and Deacon of the Jamestown Baptist Church.
Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Botner Cemetery with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Military services were conducted by the local D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
