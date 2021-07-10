Elaine McQueen was born May 14, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio and departed this life Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 62. She was the daughter of Etheleen (Conrad) Bray of Tyner and of the late Jesse Hartsock.
In addition to her mother, Elaine is also survived by her fiancé, Tony Baker and by her sons, Derrick (Rebecca) Henson, Clay McQueen, Bryan Henson, Ben Baker and Jason Baker. She is also survived by her siblings, her twin Eddie (Sheila) Hartsock, Donna Spivey, Gwen Hartsock, Patty (Chuck) Delph, Carolyn (James) Hartsock, Lyda Jo Hartsock and Wanda (Sean) Johnson. She was blessed with four grandbabies, Sam, Cole, Daisy & Layla and by a ton of nieces and nephews. Elaine is also survived by her extended Henson family, Dennis & Sherry, Donnie & Wanda Bowles and Bessie Lee
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Perine officiating. Burial to follow in the Strong Cemetery. Pallbearers were her nephews, Chad Hartsock, Coby Delph, Tyler Sparks, Jordan Spivey, Jared Spivey, Adam Hartsock, Sean Johnson, James Hartsock, Chuck Delph, Cameron Vest, Josh Spivey, Jesse Chappell and Nick Ledford. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
