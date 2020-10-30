Election Day is next Tuesday (November 03rd, 2020)! There will be 6 polling places open for Jackson County registered voters to place their votes. If you are a registered voter you can vote at any of the 6 polling places: 1) Bond Baptist Fellowship Hall, 2) Pond Creek Fire Department, 3) Gray Hawk Fire Department, 4) Sand Gap Fire Department, 5) Clover Bottom County Garage, and 6) McKee Courthouse. Voters may vote at any of the listed locations. Each polling place will be open from 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM on Election Day (November 03rd, 2020).
It should be noted that early voting for the 2020 General Election has already begun at the McKee Courthouse (upstairs in the old court room). Registered voters can vote in-person at the McKee Courthouse Monday - Friday between the hours of 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM and on Saturday between 8:30 AM - 11:50 AM until November 02nd.
Obviously, the race that the entire United States is interested in is the race for President and Vice President of the United States. Incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump and VP Michael Pence are running against Democratic nominees Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian nominees Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, Independent Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Independent Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
The position for United States Senator is also on the ballot with Incumbent Republican Mitch McConnell being challenged by Democratic nominee Amy McGrath, and Libertarian nominee Brad Barron.
The Office of U.S. Representative in Congress (5th Congressional District) is on the ballot. Incumbent Republican Harold “Hal” Rogers is being challenged by Democratic nominee Matthew Ryan Best.
The Office of Kentucky State Senator (21st Senatorial District) will be decided as well. Incumbent Republican Albert Robinson lost in the primary election to Brandon Jackson Storm, who will subsequently represent the Republican Party for the seat. Storm is being challenged by Democratic nominee Walter Trebolo III.
Perhaps one of most controversial races on the ballot is the Kentucky 89th District State Representative race Incumbent Republican Robert Goforth is seeking re-election while facing felony charges in Laurel County associated with alleged charges of strangulation, 1st degree and assault, 4th degree stemming from a domestic incident with his wife. Rep. Goforth is being challenged by Democratic nominee, Mike VanWinkle. A late entry into the race is Write-In Candidate Stacy Abner (Abner will not be on the ballot. To vote for him one must vote “write-in” and then write in his name.
City of McKee residents and registered voters will be able to vote for members of the City of McKee City Council. The candidates are all incumbents: Joe McKinney, Cathy Howell, Vickie Gabbard, Charles “Roach” Welch, Mary Ruth Isaacs, and Jewell Gabbard.
Eddy Neeley is running unopposed for the Board of Education in District 1. Ronnie Hicks is running unopposed for the Board of Education in District 2. Darron K. Marcum will be the only candidate on the ballot for nthe Board of Education seat representing District 5. However, we have been notified that Linda Isaacs has declared her candidacy for the seat as a “Write-In” candidate in District 5.
There are also two proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendments on the ballot asking for a Yes/No vote. One involves Marsy’s Law and victims rights. The other pertains to term limits for certain elected positions. It is advisable to get a copy of a sample ballot and read these ahead of time since each proposed amendment is quite lengthy and takes some time to read and understand. Please note that if one votes in-person there is a three (3) minute limit to occupy the voting machine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.