Many of the offices specific to Jackson County were ultimately decided during the 2022 Spring Primary. However, there are still several offices (state and local) and other important aspects of governance on the ballot. For example, our next State Representative, United States Senator, and United States Congressman will be elected. In addition, McKee residents will choose their new mayor, parents will get a chance to pick the next Jackson County Public Schools board members. Meanwhile, abortion access across Kentucky is on the line with a vote for Constitutional Amendment 2, which would establish no protected right to abortion if passed.
Here's a quick look at what to expect if you're heading to the polls in November.
When are the 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky?
Election Day for Kentucky (and the rest of the country) is Nov. 8, 2022. The polls will be open in the Bluegrass State from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Who is on the ballot for Federal or State of Kentucky Offices?
Races on the ballot this year in Kentucky include U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state senator, state representative and Supreme Court justice. Judicial races for courts of appeals, circuit court, family court and district judge are on ballots as well.
United States Senator
- Rand Paul (R)
- Charles Booker (D)
United States Representative (5th Congressional District)
- Harold “Hal” Rogers (R)
- Conor Halbleib (D)
Kentucky State Representative (89th District)
- Timmy Truett (R)
- Brittany Porter (D)
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Judge of the Court of Appeals (7th Appellate District 1st Division)
- Sara Combs (running unopposed)
Judge of the Court of Appeals (7th Appellate District 2nd Division)
- Larry E. Thompson (running unopposed)
Circuit Judge (41st Judicial Circuit 1st Division)
- Oscar Gayle House (running unopposed)
Circuit Judge “Family Court” (41st Judicial Circuit 1st Division)
- Clint J. Harris (running unopposed)
District Judge (41st Judicial Circuit 1st Division)
- Allen B. Roberts (running unopposed)
District Judge (41st Judicial Circuit 2nd Division)
- Henria Bailey-Lewis (running unopposed)
Who is on the ballot for Jackson County Offices?
Races on the ballot in Jackson County include City of McKee Mayor, McKee City Council, property valuation administrator; county judge-executive, county attorney, county clerk, coroner, county surveyor, magistrates, constable, and Jackson County School Board members.
Property Valuation Administrator
- Bobby Edwards (R) (running unopposed)
County Judge/Executive
- Shane Gabbard (R) (running unopposed)
County Attorney
- Ross E. Murray (R) (running unopposed)
County Clerk
- Donald “Duck” Moore (R) (running unopposed)
Sheriff
- Daniel Isaacs (R) (running unopposed)
Jailer
- Brian Gabbard (R) (running unopposed)
Coroner
- Conley Tyra (R) (running unopposed)
County Surveyor
- No one has filed to run for this office
Magistrate District 1
- Danny Todd (R) (running unopposed)
Constable District 1
- Johnny Peters (R)
Magistrate District 2
- Dale Vaughn (R) (running unopposed)
Constable District 2
- Steve Gill (R) (running unopposed)
Magistrate District 3
- Garvin P. Baker (R) (running unopposed)
Constable District 3
- Billy Ray Isaacs (R) (running unopposed)
School Board Member - District 3
- Debra Nicholson
- Ginger McQueen
School Board Member – District 4
- Rhonda Allen
- Gary Keith Seals
Nonpartisan City of McKee Ballot
Mayor – City of McKee
- Michael Stidham
- Julie Ann Peters
- John Tompkins
- Michael Sandlin
City Council – City of McKee
- Dylan Harrison
- Jewell Gabbard
- Richard McMahon Waite
- Joe McKinney
What else is on the ballot?
Two potential amendments to the state constitution are also on the ballot.
The first one covers potential changes to sections of the constitution as it pertains to the General Assembly. Constitutional Amendment 1 proposes allowing legislators to call special sessions themselves and let the legislature extend regular sessions so they can end later in the year.
Constitutional Amendment 2, meanwhile, would eliminate the right to abortion in Kentucky if passed, while leaving open the possibility that abortion could be declared a state right if it is not passed.
The vote comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer, establishing abortion access as an issue left up to states.
Where do I vote (polling locations)? Any registered Jackson County voter can vote at any polling location in Jackson County Regardless of your precinct!
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Jackson Co. Courthouse 100 Main St. N.
McKee, KY 40447
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) November 3, 4, 5 2022
BOND-BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL
5535 HWY 3630
ANNVILLE, KY 40402
8 AM - 4 PM
JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
100 MAIN ST. N
MCKEE, KY 40447
8 AM - 4 PM
Election Day Polling Location(s) - November 8, 2022
BOND- BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL
5535 HWY 3630
ANNVILLE, KY 40402
Precincts: All
PONDCREEK FIRE DEPT
4615 HWY 3630
ANNVILLE, KY 40402
Precincts: All
TYNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1340 HWY 3630
TYNER, KY 40486
Precincts: All
GRAY HAWK FIRE DEPT
78 OLD GRAY HAWK SCH RD
GRAY HAWK, KY 40434
Precincts: All
JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
100 MAIN ST. N
MCKEE, KY 40447
Precincts: All
SANDGAP FIRE DEPT
6827 HWY 421 N
MCKEE, KY 40447
Precincts: All
How do I know if I'm registered to vote in Kentucky?
Kentucky's Board of Elections website has a page where you can check. You'll be asked to provide your name, date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
If there is no record of your registration or if you have not received a confirmation card but are sure you registered before the Oct. 11 deadline, contact your county clerk.
Do I have to vote for the party I'm registered with?
Unlike Kentucky's primary elections, which are only open to voters who are registered supporters of specific parties, the general election is open to voters of all parties, including independents. And you can vote for whomever you wish.
Do I need an ID to vote in Kentucky?
Voters are required to provide some type of personal identification at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Driver's license
- Military ID
- College ID
- Kentucky government ID
If you do not have any of these, you may request a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present any of the following:
- Social Security card
- Any ID issued by a county in Kentucky and approved by the state's Board of Elections
- State ID card with picture
- Any food stamp ID card or nutrition assistance card that shows your name
- Credit card
Where do I report problems at the polls in Kentucky?
Kentuckians who witness potential election irregularities or election law violations are encouraged to call 800-328-VOTE (800-328-8683).
The hotline is open during regular business hours and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Eastern time) on Election Day. The state's Board of Elections can answer additional questions about voting at (502) 573-7100.
