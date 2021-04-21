Given the uncertainty of school sports and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCPS District was very excited to announce there would be an Elementary Basketball Season this year! The 2021 Elementary Basketball Season took place beginning Monday, March 29, 2021 through Tuesday April 20, 2021. Unfortunately, due to the logistics of capacity regulations being at 15% as ordered by Governor Beshear the school district had to limit the participants to 4th and 5th Grade students only, with no exceptions.
The 2021 Elementary Basketball Season included participation in the activities of Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Cheer, and Dance. To comply with Governor Beshear’s capacity regulations, all games were held at the Jackson County High School Gymnasium. Tickets were sold through a voucher system, with all participants provided 4 vouchers to distribute amongst family and friends.
The School District provided all student athletes (Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Cheer, and Dance) a t-shirt that served as the student’s uniform top. This was provided at no cost to the student athletes.
Due to the shortened season all teams played a minimum of 6 games. There was no post season tournament this year, but all students were recognized for their participation as done in previous years. The participation recognition took place on Monday April 19, 2021.
