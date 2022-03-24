For basketball fans it doesn’t get any better than the March Madness of the 2022 Elementary School tournament played at the JCHS last week. The championships for the 2nd & 3rd Grade Boys, 2nd & 3rdGrade Girls, 4th & 5th Grade Girls and 4th & 5th Grade Boys were all played on Friday night. PRTC broadcast the games live on their PRTC Live Facebook feed as well as on their YouTube Channel.

Girls 2nd & 3rd Grade Championship

The 2nd & 3rd Grade Girls Championship was decided by two of the Tyner teams. Tyner White defeated Tyner Red by a final score of 20-12. Tyner White ended their season as the undefeated champions with a record of 10-0. Jasey Estridge was selected as the PRTC Player of the game. Estridge scored 15 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to earn the honor. Marley Coffey scored 4 points and Hadley Stewart scored 1 point.

For Tyner Red, Adi Brockman scored 7 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and added 4 block shots for an excellent performance. Kinley Judd scored 2 points, Josie Scalf scored 2 points and Raylynn Nichols scored 1 point to round out the scoring for The Runners-Up Tyner Red team.

Boys 2nd & 3rd Grade Championship

The 2nd & 3rd Grade Boys Championship was decided between Tyner 1 and McKee Blue. Tyner 1 defeated McKee Blue by a final score of 20-7. Tyner 1 ended their season undefeated with a perfect record of 10-0. Evan Alleshouse was selected as the PRTC Player of the Game. Alleshouse scored 12 points, pulled down 9 rebounds, and also added 5 steals in an incredible game. Bentlee McCowan also scored 6 points and Jonah Shannon scored 2 points to round out the scoring for the Tyner Champions.

McKee Blue finished the season with a record of 7-3 and Runners-Up. Titus Truett led the scoring for the McKee team with 3 points followed by Jacob Baldwin (2 points & 5 rebounds) and River Farrah (2 points).

Girls 4th & 5th Grade Championship

The 4th & 5th Grade Girls Championship was decided between Tyner and Sand Gap. Tyner defeated Sand Gap by a final score of 32-1. Tyner ended their season with a perfect record of 11-0 as they dominated their way to the Championship. Sofia Martinez was selected as PRTC Player of the Game with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals. Karley Turner scored 7 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Tilley Truett scored 5 points and pulled down 5 boards. Jasey Estridge scored 4 points, Adi Wilson scored 2 points, and Kinley Judd scored 1 point. The Tyner team pulled down an impressive 19 offensive rebounds on the night.

Aliyah Welch scored the only point for her Sand Gap team.

Boys 4th & 5th Grade Championship

This game was not for the faint of heart! The Boys 4th & 5th Grade Championship was decided between the Sand Gap Team 1 and Tyner Team 2. These teams played their hearts out in front of an incredible hometown fan base. The end of regulation saw the game tied at 31-31 sending it into overtime. As the clock approached 0.0 in the first overtime Sand Gap was ahead by two points with the score being 36-34. This Tyner team wouldn’t go away easily and Darrick Gabbard calmly sank two key free throws to tie the game up 36-36 sending the championship game into a second overtime. In the second overtime it was all Sand Gap as the Tigers scored 6 unanswered points to win the game by a final score of 42-36. This Sand Gap team ended their season being undefeated with a perfect record.

Tyler Sandlin was selected as the PRTC Player of the Game with a dominant performance. Sandlin scored 33 points and pulled down 16 rebounds on the night. Jonah Sandlin added 5 points, while Noah Saylor and Colton Smith added 2 points each.

For the Runners-Up Tyner Team 2, Eli Summers scored 18 points and pulled down 8 rebounds; Darrick Gabbard scored 14 points and he also pulled down 5 boards. Jacob Baker and Canaan Judd scored 2 points each.

Both of these teams deserve the respect of the fans after the performance they gave Friday night. If there was a single component that made a difference in the game it was the free throw line. Tyner only hit 13 out of 25 attempts and lost by 6 points.

Gallery of Pictures for All Teams (including All Tournament Teams)