Tatum Truett

Tatum Truett visits with the Tyner Cardinals while she cheers on her sister Tilly Truett

For basketball fans it doesn’t get any better than the March Madness of the 2022 Elementary School tournament played at the JCHS last week. The championships for the 2nd & 3rd Grade Boys, 2nd & 3rdGrade Girls, 4th & 5th Grade Girls and 4th & 5th Grade Boys were all played on Friday night. PRTC broadcast the games live on their PRTC Live Facebook feed as well as on their YouTube Channel. 

Girls 2nd & 3rd Grade Championship

Tyner White 2nd & 3rd Grade Girls Champions

The 2nd & 3rd Grade Girls Championship was decided by two of the Tyner teams. Tyner White defeated Tyner Red by a final score of 20-12. Tyner White ended their season as the undefeated champions with a record of 10-0.  Jasey Estridge was selected as the PRTC Player of the game. Estridge scored 15 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to earn the honor. Marley Coffey scored 4 points and Hadley Stewart scored 1 point. 

Jasey Estridge was selected as PRTC Player of the Game

For Tyner Red, Adi Brockman scored 7 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and added 4 block shots for an excellent performance. Kinley Judd scored 2 points, Josie Scalf scored 2 points and Raylynn Nichols scored 1 point to round out the scoring for The Runners-Up Tyner Red team.

Boys 2nd & 3rd Grade Championship 

Tyner 1 was the 2nd & 3rd Grade Boys Champion

The 2nd & 3rd Grade Boys Championship was decided between Tyner 1 and McKee Blue. Tyner 1 defeated McKee Blue by a final score of 20-7. Tyner 1 ended their season undefeated with a perfect record of 10-0. Evan Alleshouse was selected as the PRTC Player of the Game. Alleshouse scored 12 points, pulled down 9 rebounds, and also added 5 steals in an incredible game. Bentlee McCowan also scored 6 points and Jonah Shannon scored 2 points to round out the scoring for the Tyner Champions.

Evan Alleshouse was selected as PRTC Player of the Game

McKee Blue finished the season with a record of 7-3 and Runners-Up. Titus Truett led the scoring for the McKee team with 3 points followed by Jacob Baldwin (2 points & 5 rebounds) and River Farrah (2 points).

Girls 4th & 5th Grade Championship

Tyner 4th & 5th Grade Girls Champions!

The 4th & 5th Grade Girls Championship was decided between Tyner and Sand Gap. Tyner defeated Sand Gap by a final score of 32-1. Tyner ended their season with a perfect record of 11-0 as they dominated their way to the Championship. Sofia Martinez was selected as PRTC Player of the Game with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals. Karley Turner scored 7 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Tilley Truett scored 5 points and pulled down 5 boards. Jasey Estridge scored 4 points, Adi Wilson scored 2 points, and Kinley Judd scored 1 point. The Tyner team pulled down an impressive 19 offensive rebounds on the night.

Aliyah Welch scored the only point for her Sand Gap team.

Boys 4th & 5th Grade Championship

Sand Gap 4th & 5th Grade Champions!

This game was not for the faint of heart! The Boys 4th & 5th Grade Championship was decided between the Sand Gap Team 1 and Tyner Team 2. These teams played their hearts out in front of an incredible hometown fan base. The end of regulation saw the game tied at 31-31 sending it into overtime. As the clock approached 0.0 in the first overtime Sand Gap was ahead by two points with the score being 36-34. This Tyner team wouldn’t go away easily and Darrick Gabbard calmly sank two key free throws to tie the game up 36-36 sending the championship game into a second overtime. In the second overtime it was all Sand Gap as the Tigers scored 6 unanswered points to win the game by a final score of 42-36. This Sand Gap team ended their season being undefeated with a perfect record.

Tyler Sandlin was Selected as PRTC Player of the Game

Tyler Sandlin was selected as the PRTC Player of the Game with a dominant performance. Sandlin scored 33 points and pulled down 16 rebounds on the night. Jonah Sandlin added 5 points, while Noah Saylor and Colton Smith added 2 points each. 

For the Runners-Up Tyner Team 2, Eli Summers scored 18 points and pulled down 8 rebounds; Darrick Gabbard scored 14 points and he also pulled down 5 boards. Jacob Baker and Canaan Judd scored 2 points each.

Both of these teams deserve the respect of the fans after the performance they gave Friday night. If there was a single component that made a difference in the game it was the free throw line. Tyner only hit 13 out of 25 attempts and lost by 6 points. 

Gallery of Pictures for All Teams (including All Tournament Teams)

2022 Jackson County Elementary Schools Basketball Tournament