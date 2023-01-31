Due to potential inclement weather, the two Elementary School Boy’s Championship basketball games and Boy’s trophy presentation that were scheduled for tonight, have been cancelled and will be re-scheduled for Friday night, February 3rd beginning at 5:30pm at the Jackson County High School Gymnasium. Please let your coaches, parents, and players know.
Elementary School Boy's Championship Basketball Games and Boy's Trophy presentation Rescheduled
