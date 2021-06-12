Ellis Harrison was born February 24, 1941 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday May 31, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Willie Harrison and Mary Isaacs Harrison.
Ellis is survived by his wife Martha Napier Harrison of Lexington, Kentucky and by two children, Chris Harrison and wife Stella and Michelle and her husband Lee Johnson both of Lexington, Kentucky. He is also survived by three sisters; Alberta and husband Bill Howard of Berea, Kentucky, Rebecca and husband Tony Isaacs of Connersville, Indiana and Judy Prather of Lexington, Kentucky, also by six grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 2:00 P.M. Thursday June 3, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating with burial in Harrison Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Cory Johnson, Dalton Harrison, Brian Penny, James Wells, Jamie Wells and Scotty Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.