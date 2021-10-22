Ellis Lee Bowman was born August 17, 1951 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 70. He was the son of the late Pless & Annie (Spivey) Bowman.
Ellis is survived by the following sisters, Judy Golden, Jannie Dean, Bonnie (Garry) Gabbard, Sue (John) Bowman, Elizabeth (Ronald) Isaacs, and Pauline (Louis) Creech. Ellis is also survived by his special companion Tina Rose. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ellis was also preceded in death by a brother, Isaac Bowman and by three sisters, Nancy Moore, Janice Moore and Susie Bowman.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn and Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. Pallbearers: Danny & Randall Harrison, Brian, Louis & Dustin Creech, and John Bowman. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Gabbard, Andrew Johnson, Jimmy Judd and Tommy Judd. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
