Elmer Harrison was born December 29, 1920 and passed away December 29, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea being 101 years of age. He was the son of the late Charlie Harrison and Eva (Clemms) Harrison.
Elmer is survived by six children Velma Moore of Florida, JoAnn Martin of Berea, Johnny Harrison, Geraldean Rose Cox, Dale Harrison, and David Harrison all of Sand Gap. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife as well as 6 brothers; Billy Harrison, Arnold Harrison, Alvin Harrison, Carl Harrison, Eugene Harrison, Colan Harrison.
Elmer was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Brother Gerald Maupin officiating burial to follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
