Elmer Hugh Banks, 95 of Tyner, KY went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born to Lewis & Lou (Smith) Banks on December 23, 1924.
Elmer is survived by his sister, Dorothy Montgomery; sons, Ernie (Leanna) Banks and Eric (Jennifer) Banks; daughter in law, Beth Banks; grandchildren: Neka (Jeff) Freeze, Tonia (Greg) Hickey, Brian Banks, Melissa and Alyssa Banks, Amber (Eric) Acuff; 15 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Elmer was also preceded in death by his wife Martha (Wright) Banks; son Estel Banks; grandson, John Banks; brothers, Chester, Dee, Gilbert, Leonard and Andrew and sisters, Sara McQueen, Dovie Robbins, Myrtle Lynch, and Gertrude Banks.
Elmer was a WWII veteran where he served in the 350th Infantry, Company H, heavy weapons as a first gunner on the front line. His unit took over Mussonlini’s dairy farm. He was stationed in North Africa, Austria and Italy. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Masonic Lodge.
Elmer loved his family and friends. He loved to hunt, fish, work in the garden, and run his many bird dogs. He loved to sit and tell stories of his many hunting and fishing adventures.
He will be missed terribly by his family and friends.
Funeral service 11:00 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial to follow in the Banks Cemetery. Military services were conducted by the members of the local D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165, David Gray, Hurshel Taylor, Bobby Lakes, Dallas Isaacs, James G. Byrd, Danny Robinson, Mike Montgomery, Jim Bryant and Wendell Ingram. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
