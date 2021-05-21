Elmer Pennington was born April 9, 1936 and departed this life Saturday May 8, 2021 at the Laurel Creek Nursing Home in Clay County, Ky. Being 85 years of age. Elmer was the son of the late Dewey and Lucy Davidson Pennington. He is survived by his wife Laddie Pennington and by one son Randy Pennington and wife Traci of Kansas City, Mo. and also by the following siblings, Danny Pennington and wife Joan of Amelia, Ohio and Nadine Centers of West Chester, Ohio. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Paige Higgins and husband Bret, Olivia Parkhurst and husband Aaron, Jena Broshart and husband Schafer and Spencer Pennington, also two great grandchildren, Nora Jane Higgins and Thea Rose Higgins.
Elmer was a Elder at the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ.
Memorial service for Elmer Pennington will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday May 27, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home.
There will be a D.A.V service at 4:00 P.M.; at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Clay County on May 27, 2021 .
In Lieu of flowers donations may be to the Alzheimer’s foundation.
