Elmer Pennington was born April 9, 1936 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Saturday May 8, 2021 being 85 years of age. He was the son of the late Dewey and Lucy Davidson Pennington. Elmer is survived by his wife Laddie Pennington and by one son Randy Pennington and his wife Traci of Kansas City, Mo., also by two siblings, Danny Pennington and his wife Joan of Amelia, Ohio and Nadine Centers of West Chester, Ohio. Elmer is also survived by four grandchildren, Paige Higgins and her husband Bret, Olivia Parkhurst and her husband Aaron, Jena Broshart and her husband Shafer and Spencer Pennington, also two great grandchildren, Nora Jane Higgins and Thea Rose Higgins.
Elmer was an Elder at the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ.
We lost a great man- MY BEST MAN! We lost an incredible Husband, Father, Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Uncle, Elder, Rose Model, Friend and a person known as “The Gutter Man”. Elmer loved his family (especially his wife Laddie of 66 years) more than anything in the world and cherished his grandchildren and his great granddaughters with all his heart. He was the backbone of the family and will be missed tremendously. He never met a stranger and was always around to offer advice or to lend a helping hand. He loved working within Mount Olivet Church teaching Sunday School and as an Elder. Dad retired from General Motors in 1987 after 33 years, but was not finished. He then started Continuous Gutters and installed gutters for 32 years before retiring for a second time. Dad has left an enormous void within our family and within the community that will take time to heal.
Memorial service 2:00 PM on Thursday May 27, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home.
There will be a D.A.V. service at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Clay County, Ky. At 3:30 P.M. on Thursday May 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
