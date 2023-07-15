The mountains of Appalachia and its people are responsible for contributing many things to society today. Often, by those outside of the circle, a negative light is cast on some of our Country’s best. They forget the good things they could possibly be enjoying on a daily basis because of those of the mountains. The community of Jackson County has been spoiled by those that should be considered the shining stars, a light in a dark world. One of those is Elsie Baker.
Baker was and is a woman of many roles. She grew up in a time when hard work was not only a positive trait but an essential way of life. Whether it was in or outside of the household, Elsie did her part. Her stories have been recorded on two separate occasions through the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Throughout both listens you will hear stories of days gone by as Baker tells of the world through her eyes. To be honest, to attempt to tell of those stories Elsie has shared over three hours of audio in this short article wouldn’t do her justice. I highly recommend that you or a loved one log on to the Appalachian Imagination Podcast and listen to both episodes. You are in for a real treat!
Listening to Elsie Baker tell the tales of yesterday has revealed a few things to me. It is often implied that the people of Appalachia like to stay close to home, and never leave their post. I was quite delighted to hear Mrs. Baker speak of traveling and recalled a visit to Maine. She recalled the area and described it as being quite beautiful. They enjoyed time with family while her grandpa would make his family famous flame-popped popcorn. They lived amongst one another and enjoyed each other’s company.
It was also mentioned on several occasions of Elsie’s ability to cook. While this is often associated with our elders, Elsie makes note that she began helping her mother in the kitchen around the age of 8 or 9 years old. They used ingredients from their homegrown garden and even churned their own butter. What butter they didn’t use, she sold. The garden was not the only use for the kitchen table. In the early years of her marriage, she made note that they used corn husks for bedding as feathers were out of financial reach. And they slept decently and comfortably.
During the day and age Mrs.Baker grew up in, hard work was necessary for survival. Today, the slightest inconvenience seems to be the end of the world to the majority of society. If our youth were to be forced to live as they did then, they just wouldn’t survive. At 92 years old, I believe it is safe to say that we all could learn something from Elsie. Time with family is important even if there isn’t a large event to celebrate. We should be open to seeing the world around us when we have the opportunity to do so. Even if it isn’t in our schedule to grow a large garden, it is important to teach your children how to prepare meals so that one day they can provide for their own. We should take into consideration not being wasteful; we all could be a little more frugal with our time, our money, and our resources. And no matter what, people never forget those that are good to them.
Most importantly, and I believe Mrs.Baker would agree, she gives full responsibility for 90+ years on this earth to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. At the age of 14, Baker gave her life to Jesus and was baptized in Owsley Fork. Through her interview with Appalachian Imagination, she makes it quite clear all of the good things God has done for her. She prays daily for not only her family but those who may be suffering. She believes her sole purpose for continuing to be on earth is to see others saved.
To hear the many stories told by Elsie Baker and her life download and listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
