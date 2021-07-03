Elva Ingram was born November 2, 1942 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday June 25, 2021 at the Berea Health and Rehab. In Berea, Kentucky being 78 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Floa M. Lamb Cain.
Elva is survived by three siblings; Yvonne “Cain” Van Winkle of Berea, Kentucky, Harold and Carolyn Cain of Richmond, Kentucky and Phillip and Teresa Cain of Berea, Kentucky also by many nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth Ingram and two siblings; Alonzo Cain and Rosa Lee.
Elva enjoyed singing Hymns and visiting other Holiness Churches and she really enjoyed shopping with her sister Yvonne.
Funeral services 2:00 P.M. Monday June 28, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating with burial in the Cain Cemetery. Pallbearers were Paul Van Winkle, Jacob Van Winkle, Rodney Cain, Michael Cain, Mark Cain, & Steven Cain. Honorary pallbearers were, Mickey, Joey, Kevin, Marty, Tyler, Jacob and Noah Cain. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
