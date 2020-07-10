Elza “Al” Gabbard, age 94, husband of Ora Parrett Gabbard for 73 years, passed away Sunday, July 5th, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington. He was born March 12th, 1926, in Jackson County, Kentucky to the late Hubert and Cora Gabbard. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving as a Seabee during WWII. Mr. Gabbard retired from the Blue Grass Army Depot as the Post Engineer for roads and grounds and retired from the Jackson County School System as a bus driver. Mr. Gabbard enjoyed clogging. He was an avid gardener planting a beautiful garden this past spring. He was full of love and pride for his family and worked hard his entire life always taking care of family needs. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by five siblings Ellis, Odell, Retha, Irene, and Beulah.
Other than his wife, Ora, he is survived by his children, Phyllis G. Bullock, Orene and his wife Sharon all of Berea, KY, one brother, Dallis Gabbard of Paint Lick, KY, two sisters, Pauline Hill of Richmond, KY, Vernell Lehman of Miamisburg, OH. Three grandchildren; Michele Pekola and her husband David, Nate Bullock, Miranda Bullock-Davidson, and her husband Eric, six great grandchildren, Jacob Pekola, Ashley Pekola, James Bullock, Marty Davidson, August Davidson, and Noah Bullock also survive.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Elam officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Earl Sandlin, David Pekola, Jacob Pekola, David Parrett, Darrell Parrett, and Randy Gabbard. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society www.cancerresearch.org.
For the protection of all attending, we respectfully ask you to honor social distancing and wear a face covering.
www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.
