Emma Sue Carpenter was born April 10, 1943 in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Friday, March 19, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Osceola, Iowa, being 77 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Charlie & Hazel (Gentry) Reece.
Emma is survived by five children, Bennie (Darlene) Harrison of Sand Gap, Barbara Harris of Osceola, Iowa, Delisa Sue Zarych of Orlando, Fla, Marta Kay McKinney of Sand Gap and Johnny Lynn Harrison of Indiana. She was blessed with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Emma was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin J. Lee Carpenter.
Emma was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
