Emmielee Marcum was born November 28, 1934 and departed this life Friday April 17, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky being 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Luther & Bertha (Coyle) Murphy.
Emmielee is survived by two sons, Danny Marcum of McKee, Ky., and Daron Marcum and his wife Penny of Sand Gap, KY and by one daughter Donna Isaacs and her husband Dafford of Berea, Ky. She is also survived by the following grandchildren, Jeff Marcum, Mikayla Marcum, Natesha Muncie and her husband Brandon, Molly Marcum and her fiance Tyson Yancey and Chad Sparks, also four great grandchildren, Cadience Muncie, Brady Muncie, Caylum Yancey and Samantha Bell.
Other than her parents Emmielee was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Marcum; by her son, Brent Marcum and by the following siblings, Ray, Ralph, Doug Jr. and Kenny Murphy and Delores Murphy Litton.
Graveside service at Murphy Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
