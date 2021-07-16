The entrance to the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. Under the "buffer zone" ordinance (O-179-21), a portion of the public sidewalk would be considered an entrance to the women's healthcare facility. The ordinance reads: "No person shall knowingly enter, remain on, or create any obstruction within the driveway of a healthcare facility or within a 'buffer zone' on the public way or sidewalk extending from the entrance of a healthcare facility to the closest adjacent sidewalk curb and 10 feet from side to side, during the facility's posted business hours." (Kentucky Today file photo)