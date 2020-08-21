Last week law enforcement received very positive support from our local media, as well as the general public. It is such an encouragement to know there are good people who really care about the police officers and appreciate the risks they take for the people we serve. Thank you is not enough to express our gratitude, but we will not forget the kind remarks and the love shown by so many.
School is beginning very soon, although not in the traditional sense. Our Governor has asked schools to remain "Virtual" for a month or so, in order to limit exposure from children who may be carrying Covid. No matter which side of the political spectrum you are on, this change likely creates issues for many homes and families. One must weigh the positive aspects of limiting exposure to our children to a disease with the potential of a serious illness with the practical concerns of meeting the children's educational needs in situations where there may not be an educational support mechanism in the home. I believe our best answer is to encourage parents to step up and accept the responsibility in a very difficult time to meet the educational needs of their children, in particular. Children must realize there are expectations for applying themselves to educational components from the schools. Parents must be willing to find answers, communicate with teachers and encourage children to try. The children who do not have resources to succeed at home will likely lose ground with their peers who have those resources. During this difficult time, it is more important than ever to be a parent who cares about the educational successes of your children.
Many county roads in Jackson County are unmarked, without centerlines, curve signs, etc. Many are so narrow, it is really difficult to pass another vehicle. Any time you travel one of these roads you should reduce speed significantly. The speed limit on any road without a speed sign is 55 MPH. However, because that is the speed limit, one should drive that fast on those roads. Try to reduce operating speeds to not over 35 MPH when traveling on all these narrow county roads. Always stay as close as possible to the right side of the roadway, particularly in curves, to reduce the potential for serious accidents. Please be careful, never operate a motor vehicle when impaired and wear your seatbelts. It can save your lives.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to seventy-five calls for service. We investigated two traffic accidents, opened three criminal investigations and arrested four individuals on various criminal charges. Our officers transport mentally ill patients, serve papers and wait on the courts. Thank you for your continued support. God Bless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.