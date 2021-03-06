Ernest David Horn was born June 28, 1964 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 56. He was the son of the late Clarence & Louise (Adams) Horn.
David is survived by his brother, Mark Horn and his wife Cindy of Sand Gap and by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his extended family, the employees of Whistle Stop and Sand Gap Union Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Horn.
David was of the Full Gospel Faith.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter and Bro. Buddy Paul Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh, Jeremiah, Eddie, Brian & Mike Horn and Billy Isaacs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
