Ernie J. Holt was born January 26, 1935 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his residence in Harrodsburg, being 86 years of age. He was the son of the late Ernest & Dorothy (Bowles) Holt.
Ernie is survived by his wife of sixty one years, Judy (Sandlin) Holt of Harrodsburg; by a brother, Oscar (Linda) Holt of Berea and a niece, Kristi (Tom) Bertrand of Berea. He is also survived by special family members who were his caregiver for the last four months, Thomas Hager of Harrodsburg, Todd & Sara Bisher of Lancaster and Tiffany Stivers of Lexington.
Ernie loved Jackson County Basketball. He was the school keeper for thirty five years. He was inducted into the Jackson County High School Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Flat Top Church of Christ and was a district officer in the Lions Club.
Funeral service 3:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Neeley and Bro. Roger Bowling officiating. Burial to follow in the Sandlin Cemetery. Pallbearers: Thomas Hager, Todd Bisher, Tom Bertrand, Marty Sandlin, Brian Sandlin and Keith Sandlin. Honorary pallbearers: Mitchell Parrett, Ron Hays, Maynard Byrd, Keith Sandlin and Dallas Cox. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
