Ershel D. Kerby was born November 10, 1954 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Thursday May 13, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late Johnnie and Lessie Spivey Kerby.
He is survived by two children, Tonya Mae Kerby Allen and husband Glenn, William D. Kerby both of Sand Gap, Kentucky also by a special niece, Braelyn Turner and the following siblings, Alberta Deringer, Texas, Lena Brock, McKee, Ky., Beulah Heilman, and Eula Rawlings both of Indiana, Dooley Cromer, Mt. Vernon, Ky. and Linda Kay Karp of Greensburg, Kentucky. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Jessica Allen Brock and two great grandchildren, Luke Reed Brock and Emma Marie Brock and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Wilder, Bro. Burchley Cain and Bro. Larry Gray officiating with burial in the Harrison on Lower Dry Fork. Pallbearers were Eddie Clements, Nicholas Chasteen, Scotty Johnson, Marvin Harrison, Gene Craft and LeJay Harrison. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
