Ervie Ray Gilbert was born January 25, 1948 in Hamilton, OH and departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 73. He was the son of the late Ervie Ray Gilbert Sr. and Carol Sundo Gilbert.
Ervie is survived by three children, Eric (Amy) Gilbert of Richmond, Lisa Gilbert of Annville and Debbie Gilbert of Ohio. He is also survived by two sisters, Marsha Bays and Jane Elliott both of Ohio. Ervie was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Caleb, Denver & Dusty Gilbert, Junior & Eddie Sizemore, Emily & Raelynn Smith, Beth Hartman, Jeffrey Smith, Joey and Justin Ferguson and by twenty-four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ervie was also preceded in death by his wife, Theresa (Thompson) Gilbert; by a daughter, Mary Jane Gilbert and by a grandson, Jeffrey Smith.
Ervie was a member of the House of Prayer in Annville.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the House of Prayer with Bro. Donnie Parrett officiating. Burial to follow in the Vaughn & Thompson Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
