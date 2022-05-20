Ervin Carroll Burgess Jr. was born on May 25, 1949, in Mt. Rose, Pennsylvania and departed this life Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence at the age of 72 years of age. He was the son of the late Ervin Carroll Burgess Sr. and Ruth Burgess.
Ervin is survived by his wife Sherry (Jones) Burgess of McKee and by two sons, Donnie Burgess of McKee and Michael (Loretta) Burgess of Brodhead. He is also survived by two brothers, Dwayne Burgess of Florida and Kenneth Burgess of Pennsylvania. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Lillie Forbes, Ireland Burgess, Heather Miller, Marlana Miller, David Burgess and Travis Burgess.
In addition to his parents, Ervin was also preceded in death by a son, David Burgess and by a brother, Roger Burgess.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Elza and Bro. Dewey Harrison officiating. Burial to follow in the Durham Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
