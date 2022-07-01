Estes Shelton was born January 18, 1961, in Cook County, Illinois and departed this life Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Manchester Memorial Cemetery, at the age of 61. He was the son of the late Lafayette Ray Shelton and Edna (Stidham) Shelton.
Estes is survived by three sons, Jonathan Shelton of Wisconsin, Shane McCulley of Annville, KY, Estes Shelton II of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by a brother, Ray Dean Shelton of Chicago, Illinois and by a sister, Carolyn Shelton of Tyner.
In addition to his parents, Estes was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Shelton and Charles Shelton and by a sister, Robin Lynn Hudson.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Mitchell Baker officiating. Burial to follow in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
