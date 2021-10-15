Estill County Board of Education Issues a "Civility Statement" In Response to Disruptive Behavior Toward School Employees Over COVID-19 Policies

The school board in Estill County are asking parents to be civil when it comes to responding to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. The Estill County Board of Education sent out a ‘civility statement’ on social media on Thursday (Oct 14, 2021) ahead of their next board meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Saylor says the actions of just a few in the community have prompted this.
“We value the input of our citizens in Estill County,” Superintendent Jeff Saylor said. “We want you to be able to have input.”
School officials say the problem is when parents use abusive and profane language over the phone or in emails when upset over kids having to wear masks or when a student has to quarantine.
According to Saylor disruptions have happened a number of times over the past few weeks. Most have been limited to calls or emails, but at least one disruption took place in person.
“Where a parent entered a building, misused a trust that an individual had with them, to gain access to the building, then caused a scene at the high school concerning a quarantine situation,” Saylor said.
While it is easy to point out these few cases, the superintendent reports that most cases where there have been disagreements, it has been civil. He says there’s been protests over masks, and people who showed up at school board meetings, but he says in all of those cases, the people did act civil and out of respect for educators and officials.
Following is the announcement that the Estill County Board of Education announced on social media.
Estill County Board of Education
Civility Statement
The Estill County Board of Education invites parental and community member involvement and recognizes that the vast majority of input received will be of a constructive and civil nature. However, while it is not the Board’s intent to deny an individual’s right to freedom of expression, it has the responsibility to maintain, to the extent possible and reasonable, safe harassment-free schools, school activities, and workplaces for students and staff and to minimize disruptions to the District’s programs (BOE Policy 10.21).
In recent weeks, we have seen an increase of incidents where parents have been abusive to school employees and have made comments of a threatening nature. This is a direct violation of state law (see KRS below).
KRS 161.190 Abuse of teacher, classified employee, or school administrator prohibited-Whenever a teacher, classified employee, or school administrator is functioning in his capacity as an employee of a board of education of a public school system, it shall be unlawful for any person to direct speech or conduct toward the teacher, classified employee, or school administrator when such person knows or should know that speech or conduct will disrupt or interfere with normal school activities or will nullify or undermine the good order and discipline of the school.
District employees shall be courteous and helpful in interacting and responding to parents, visitors, and members of the public. In turn, individuals who come onto District property or contact school employees for school or District business are expected to behave accordingly. Persons coming onto District property shall be under the jurisdiction of the site administrator or designee. Behaviors which may warrant further action include but are not limited to:
1. Cursing and use of obscenities
2. Disrupting or threatening to disrupt school or office operations
3. Acting in an unsafe manner that could threaten the health or safety of others
4. Verbal or written statements or gestures indicating intent to harm an individual or property
5. Physical attacks intended to harm an individual or substantially damage property
If an individual behaves in a discourteous and uncivil manner, employees may respond as needed, to include but are not limited to the following options:
1. Hang up on the caller
2. End a meeting
3. Ask the individual to leave school
4. Call the site administrator or designee for assistance
5. Call the police
Employees are required to report all incidents which involve incivility to their site administrator/designee and to the superintendent. Incidents will be reviewed for further action by the superintendent including but not limited to restraining orders or pursuit of other legal options on behalf of the District.
