Ethel Morgan of Annville, KY was born March 29, 1928 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, at the age of 94. She was the daughter of the late Sherman & Amanda (Bowles) Hellard.
Ethel is survived by five children, Junior (Doris) Morgan of Annville, Jim (Elaine) Morgan of London, Kay (Willis) Black of Corbin, Elsa Lee (Wilbur) White of Lexington and Lucille (Albert) Robinson of London. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Amanda (Karl) Richardson, Andrew Hillard, Francine (Bill) Mosley, Stephen (Lisa) Robinson, Leah (Russell) Burgin, Connie (Glenn) Bays and Heather (Van) Barrineau; twelve great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Ethel was a member of the Faith Assembly of God in London.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Cornett’s Chapel Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers: Brandon & Thomas Mosley, Graham & Van Barrineau, Andrew Hillard and Austin Caldararo.
