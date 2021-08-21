Etheleen Hartsock was born January 4, 1938 and departed this life Thursday August 12, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Ruben and Sabrina Conrad.
Etheleen is survived by the following children, Donna Spiver, Eddie Hartsock and (Sheila), Gwen Hartsock, Jo Hartsock, Patty Delph and (Chuck), Wanda Johnson and (Sean) and Carolyn Hartsock and (James Martin), also by three siblings; Albert Conrad, Opal Jennings and Judy Madden, by 24 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Other than her parents Etheleen was preceded by 2 children; Elaine MaQueen and Carol Joyce Hartsock and by her late husband Jesse Hartsock and by 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Etheleen was a member of the Pilgram’s Rest Baptist Church in McKee, Ky.
Funeral service for Etheleen Hartsock is 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the Lakes Funeral Home #2 Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Bernard Thomas and Bro. Jason Thomas officiating. Visitation is 11:00 A.M. Sunday at the Lakes Funeral Home #2 Bradshaw Chapel.
