Etta Parks was born February 2,1934 and departed this life April 28, 2022 being 88 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Perry Roark and Susan Roark.
Etta is survived by her son Roger Parks and his wife Pauline of Annville. Also, by her daughter Sharon Wilson of Manchester and by a sister Mallie Taylor of Cincinnati. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Parks.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 1, 2022 with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating, burial to follow in the Parks Cemetery. Pallbearers were Carson & Eric Ohmitt, Chester Mays & Joe Younts. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
