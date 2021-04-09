Eugene Carpenter was born May 2, 1954 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life March 29, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Ky. being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late Floyd and Eula Isaacs Carpenter.
Eugene is survived by his wife Norma Jean Carpenter of McKee and by two sons, Brandon Eugen Carpenter of McKee, Ky. and Brently Shane Eugene Carpenter and his wife Jamie of Berea, KY; by three grandchildren, Kylie Shae Carpenter of McKee, Soraya Starr Carpenter of Irvine and Allison Lynn Haas of Berea, Ky. He is also survived by two sisters Freda and Darrell Harrison and Yvonne and William Freeman, also a brother in law Michael Gabbard which was like a brother and Michael Chasteen which was like a son to him and also Keith Coyle which was a best friend and like a brother to him.
Eugene was a member of the Sand Springs Holiness Church.
Funeral Services for Eugene Carpenter were held 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Ky. with Bro. Leonard Wilder, Bro. Mike McKinney and Bro. Larry Gray officiating with burial in the Russell Flatt Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
PALBEARERS: Michael Rader, Marty Rader, Myron Rader, Shane Rader, Chris Harrison, Michael Chasteen, Brandon Carpenter and Bentley Carpenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.