Eugene Cox was born March 23, 1934, in Jackson Co. Ky and departed this life on October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Perry and Ethel (Gabbard) Cox. Eugene is survived by his loving wife Diana, daughter Patricia Gardner of Richmond IN, sons Jerry (Jay) Cox of Simpsonville SC and Paul Jay Cox of Liberty Township OH. He is also survived by his only remaining sibling, Edward Cox, of Connersville IN, six grandchildren, Justin Cerrato, Jay Madden Cox, Austin Cox, Oliver Cox, Claire Cox, and Angie French and numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished. During his long journey with dementia, he asked several times “Do my people need me?”.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his first son Eugene Cox Junior and the following siblings: Demmerre Cox, Elmerre Cox, Perry L Cox, Earnest Cox, Mary Jones, Edith Cox, Beulah Crutcher, Margie Blanton Fowler, and Ruth Rose Hisel.
He retired from Ford Motor Company in Ohio after 37 years as an autoworker at the Sharonville Transmission Plant. Eugene seemed to be always working even after retirement; he especially enjoyed working on the farm in KY along with any other outside work, particularly gardening.
Eugene spent two years in the Army and four in the Navy and remembered his military days fondly.
Eugene was a devout Christian and loved going to church. He was a member of the Full Gospel Holiness Church in Connersville IN.
Friends may gather with the family on Saturday October 29, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W 8th Street, Connersville, IN. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Hensley at 1:00 pm. Burial with graveside services will be held on Sunday October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Cox Family Cemetery, near 1925 Salt Rock Rd, McKee Kentucky,
