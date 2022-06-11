Eugene Nunn was born June 24, 1956, in Richmond and departed this life Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence, being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Robert and Mae (Adkins) Nunn.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Wilma (Allen) Nunn of McKee and four children, Travis (Brandi) Nunn of Tyner, Bradley (Natasha) Nunn of McKee, Jennings (Robin) Combs of Oneida and Amy (Terry) Davidson of Oneida. He is also survived by five siblings, Hershel (Patty Jo) Nunn, Douglas (Lisa) Nunn, Eddie (Debbie) Nunn, Ida Nunn and Loretta Eitel all of McKee. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was also preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Lou Nunn and by four brothers, Clayton Nunn, Odell Nunn, John Henry Nunn and Leonard Nunn.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Nunn Cemetery with Bro. Russell Nunn officiating. Pallbearers were Travis Nunn, Steven Nunn, Charles Nunn, Jennings Combs and Freddie Adkins. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
