Eula Andrew was born December 23, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Heritage in Corbin, being 90 years of age. She was the daughter of Samuel Lee Bingham and Elsie (Huff) Bingham.
Eula is survived by her husband, Virgil Andrew; children, Peggy Bond, Sharon Hicks (Ronnie) and Sherry Chrisman (Rodney). She was blessed with six grandchildren, Chris Bond, Misti Baker (Derek), Ronnie Mullins (Brad), Bo Hicks (April), Mackenzie Parker (Chris) and Andrew Chrisman (Ashley) and ten great grandchildren, Christian, Haley, Raylin, Brayden, Bella, Josie, Sawyer, Kasey, Gracie and Michael; two great great grandchildren Olivia and Kendalyn. She is also survived by a sister, Evelyn Spurlock and a brother, William Bingham.
In addition to her parents, Eula was also preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Gilbert, Wanda Waters, Phyllis Thomas, Fred Bingham, Clyde Bingham and an infant sister Wilma Bingham and a son-in-law Paul Bond.
Eula was a member of the Blackwater Baptist Church #1.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Johnson, Misty Baker and Ronnie Mullins conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Andrew Cemetery. Pallbearers: Andrew Chrisman, Chris Bond, Chris Parker, Brad Mullins, Derek Baker and Michael Berry. Honorary pallbearers: Bo Hicks, Christian Bond, Brayden Thomas, Drew Akemon and Jason Warren. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
