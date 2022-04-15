Eula Mae Hacker was born February 3, 1930, in Bath County and departed this life Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence in Annville at the age of 92. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Stella Mae (Ward) Flannery.
Eula Mae is survived by four children, Peggy (Jennings) Roberts of Annville, Glenda (Mike) McWhorter of Tyner, Kenneth Hacker of Annville and Tony (Tonya) Hacker of Annville. She is also survived by a brother, Junior (Opal) Flannery of Lexington and by a sister, Barbara (Richard) Wescott of London. Eula Mae was blessed with ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Eula Mae was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hacker; by a grandson, Scotty Chappell; by a brother, Jerry Flannery and by five sisters, Helen Sutton, Lucille Madden, Eva Richardson, Eileen Estes and Myrtle Flannery.
Eula Mae was a member of the Moores Creek Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. B.J. McKinney and Bro. Cliff Creech officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
