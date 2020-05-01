Evelyn Felty Utley of Evansville, IN formerly of Jackson County passed away April 23, 2020 in Evansville, at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late George & Maggie (Marcum) Felty.
Evelyn is survived by her niece, Swecia (Darrell) McQueen of Annville and great nephew Darren (Alison) McQueen of Tyner and their daughter, Elizabeth.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband, George Utley and by three sisters, Jean Webb, Deloris Powell and Helen Campbell.
Her final resting place was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville, IN. Alexander Funeral Home in Evansville, IN was in charge of arrangements.
*Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home in McKee*
