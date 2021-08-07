I retired from the KY State Police in 2003. Most of the people who worked with me for all those years are retired and many have actually passed on. Recently I had the opportunity to share a meal and conversation with twenty-five retirees. We laughed and talked about the old days, when we were all still young. These are among my finest friends and I have great respect for all the people who made the KY State Police the outstanding agency it is. I still back the men and women of KSP.
I recently began thinking about old slang statements people make about others. It dawned on me one day just how serious it is to make negative statements regarding anyone else. We pass a type of judgement on others when we say something like...He or she is of no account or they are not worth anything. The truth is, everyone is important and everyone has a value. Even if one does not agree with the lifestyle of others, we should be very careful when we judge or condemn others. It is hypocritical to judge others unless we first check our own life for imperfections and address those problems first. Still, we have an obligation to stand for the things that are pure and righteous and holy. I think Thumper once said, "If you can't say something good to others, don't say nothing at all. Even rabbits can give us good advice once in a while.
School starts really soon, so I am again reminding the motoring public to be especially alert to school buses as they pick up children. Many small children do not pay attention when boarding a school bus. If the stop sign is out on a bus and lights are flashing, you are required to come to a complete stop until the sign goes down and the bus begins to move forward.
Please make sure to keep registration plates updated and insurance proof in the vehicles. Many people now keep insurance proof on their phones, however, cell service is not adequate in many parts of the county. Police will write you a citation if you are an involved party in a traffic accident but do not have proof of insurance. If plates are expired with no proof of insurance, your vehicle will likely be towed.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirty-one calls for service. We investigated three traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested three individuals on various criminal charges. We appreciate the support of the public and ask you to remember our officers in your thoughts and prayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.