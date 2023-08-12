Everett Junior Potter was born March, 9, 1945 in Oneida, KY. He departed this life on July 30, 2023 at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Daniel and Ocie Potter of McKee, KY.
Everett is survived by his daughter, Sherri Hensley and her husband James of Fruitland Park, FL and by his grandson McKinnlee Hatton and his wife Emilee of Annville, KY. Also by the following siblings, Howard Potter, LeRoy Potter, Anna Marie Mullins, Virgil Potter and Dallas Potter.
In addition to his parents, Everett was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois Lerraine Potter; by his daughter, Delta Marlene Potter Rose, and by two brothers Dennis Potter and Donnie Potter.
Everett was the pastor of Kerby Knob Holiness Church for over 44 years and currently pastored Turkey Foot Holiness Church where he has been the pastor for over 20 years.
Everett battled many health issues for several years, but his battles on this earth is over. As the words of the Bible say,
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
Our loss on this earth is surely heavens gain.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial to follow in the Potter Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Robbie Isaacs, Ryan Isaacs, Billy Joe Johnson, Dorian Sparks, Derrick Gabbard, Shawn Potter, Kaleb Spence and McKinlee Hatton. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
