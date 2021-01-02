Gov. Beshear reported earlier this week that the CDC has extended its moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31, 2021. The Governor renewed a previous executive order mandating that the CDC moratorium apply in Kentucky. The CDC order and the tenant declaration required by the CDC order and by the Governor’s order are available online.
The new federal COVID-19 relief bill has designated $297,000,000 for Kentucky rental assistance, in addition to separate allocations for Louisville and Lexington. These funds can be used for past due rent, future rent payments, as well as to pay utility and energy bills and prevent shutoffs.
Renters at risk of eviction have narrowly avoided catastrophe — at least for another month.
Congress’s latest stimulus package (which President Donald Trump finally signed late Sunday night) extended a federal eviction moratorium by one month, until the end of January.
The prohibition on kicking people out of their homes for not paying rent is an important safeguard — in August, the Aspen Institute warned that up to 40 million Americans were at risk of eviction this year if economic conditions remained unchanged.
