In her mind, that playground was Jurassic Park. The bars elevating to the slide platform were cliff facings to avoid dinosaurs nibbling at her legs. The slide was a getaway stream in direct route to her T-Rex parked on springs at the bottom, which I assume was tame because she traveled long distances at break neck speeds on it without fear. With the dinosaurs averted, she gathered all of the sticks on the ground and set them before me, “a fire to stay warm and make marshmallows”, she told me. While her adventure unfolded, I sat attentively on the park bench doing caveman activities like chewing a cud and whittling cedar. I was quickly enamored with the power of her imagination
As children, we think and reason as such. Becoming men and women requires the sacrifice of childish ways. However, ridding ourself of pretend play entirely may be to our disadvantage. We are endowed as created beings with the gift of imagination. Pretend play in adolescence is practice for adult imagination and creativity. What if the Wright brothers had never pretended to fly? How would air travel have evolved without their imagination? Had automakers not first envisioned a horseless carriage, what means would have inspired the automobile? What if rambunctious boys never played cowboys: would their attributes of heroism or sense of justice come about by other means? What if young ladies never played house, school, or doctor? Would they have been motivated by other means to make simple child’s play their reality? Dreams and ambition begin in the imagination.
Society has little demand for power rangers or live dinosaur explorations. I argue that society suffers from the suppression of imagination in the transition to adulthood. Greatness, ingenuity, and creativity benefit from occasional visits to the imagination. For adults, imagination is just a stone’s throw beyond where reality lives. We can not stay in the imagination or we wager our gains in reality. Greatness, ingenuity, and creativity are entertained and enlightened by the change of scenery. Be not afraid to imagine.
