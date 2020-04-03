President Trump acted against his desire to relax coronavirus social distancing guidelines by Easter, announcing instead last weekend that all Americans must continue to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, eating at bars and restaurants, or gathering in groups of more than 10 for at least another month and perhaps until June. The grim recommendation, which the president made in the White House Rose Garden, came just a day before the end of a two-week period in which the United States economy has largely shut down with staggering consequences: businesses shuttered, schools and colleges emptied, and social life all but suspended.
President Trump said repeatedly during the previous week that he wanted to reverse such drastic measures soon, perhaps by Easter, on April 12, in the hopes of restarting the economy. But public health experts — including the president’s own advisers — had warned that trying to return to normal life too quickly risked allowing the virus to rage, increasing the likelihood of more infections and raising the number of deaths. The President finally appeared on Sunday to acknowledge the possibility of deaths on a large scale and back down from weeks of insisting that the threat from the virus might be overblown. In the past month, Mr. Trump appears to be torn between accepting the need for aggressive action to limit the pain, suffering and death resulting from the pandemic and great concern that such moves will harm the economy. But on Sunday, his mood seemed somber as he conceded the need for another month of “collective pain”. Citing figures from his advisers that showed that as many as 200,000 people could die from the virus even if the country took aggressive action to slow its spread, Mr. Trump said the restrictions must continue, even if it meant more sacrifice in the days ahead. “During this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines. Have to follow the guidelines,” President Trump told reporters, with members of the government’s coronavirus task force nearby. “Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread.”
This may have ramifications on our local lives including our local school system as well. The school has already announced that school facilities will be closed until April 17, 2020. When asked if the President’s announcement would alter the predicted date of re-opening Superintendent Mike Smith stated, “We will wait on guidance from the Governor and the Commissioner of Education before issuing a statement. We would assume that the guidance would be forthcoming very soon. Currently our teachers and staff are planning additional NTID lessons that would run through May 1, 2020, as recently recommended by the Governor and Commissioner of Education, in the event school closure is extended through Friday, May 1, 2020.”
Given the leadership being demonstrated by Governor Beshear, it would be safe to assume that he will advocate a “better safe than sorry” approach to orders relaxing social distancing guidelines. Kentucky is far less impacted with fewer cases of infection than our neighbors to the north (Indiana & Ohio) and to the south (Tennessee) because Governor Beshear and local leaders have taken social distancing serious. These adjacent states have not. Consider that Kentucky has 480 confirmed cases overall as of Monday night and 11 deaths. So far Jackson County still does not have a confirmed case (although there are confirmed cases now in Madison County, Laurel County and most recently Rockcastle County). For comparison, Ohio has 1,933 confirmed cases, with 39 deaths in the state. Indiana has 1,786 positive cases as of Monday and 35 deaths. Tennessee has 2,026 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.
Gov. Beshear signed an executive order Monday telling Kentuckians they cannot travel outside the state, with very few exceptions. If they do, Beshear said, they'll need to self-quarantine for 14 days. "All you should be traveling to is work, or the grocery store, or maybe to a place that you're getting exercise," he said. "… We're no longer talking about travel, be it airplane or cruise ship. We're talking about travel in anything." Three exceptions to Monday's order are if a person needs to travel to care for a loved one, if a person has to travel for work and if a court tells you to.
The recent passage of SB 177 and Governor Beshear’s subsequent signing of it into law will provide an avenue for our schools to still move forward toward completing the school year even if they must remain closed for an extended period. SB 177 allows our Kentucky schools to use unlimited remote learning days (Non-traditional Instruction or NTI Days) while closed for the coronavirus. Without this legislation, schools are only permitted 10 per year. This legislation provides much-needed flexibility to our schools, frees teachers to do what they do best, and provides a way that our students can continue receiving an education despite the inability to be physically in school classrooms. Kentucky school districts may be able to stay closed as long as they need to curb the spread of the coronavirus, following the passage of this legislation.
**Story Update: It was announced on Thursday, April 02nd, 2020 that School closures across the state are being extended until May 1st, per Governor Andy Beshear to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
