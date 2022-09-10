We had a great Jackson County Fair this past weekend with very few issues. None of these events could be possible without the large number of volunteers that gave their time and a great deal of energy to make these events happen. There is a great deal of effort to keep the area clean, set up the stage with the power needed to run the instruments and vender equipment, do the announcements and provide the necessary security to make it safe for the kids. Thanks to the fair board and all the volunteers for the work that goes on all year long to bring together a fine group of talent, wonderful food and lots of fun for the kids, as well as all the people who participated in the parade. Finally, a big thank you to McKee Baptist Church for allowing us to utilize the property for this event. I hope everyone had a great time!
Fall is here and with it comes the color that paints the trees just before they rest for the winter. Fall is my favorite time of year with its crisp, cool nights and the clean pure air that is free from pollen. We live in a beautiful country! Perhaps now is a good time to dress up our neighborhoods by picking up trash and debris from around our homes. Our church groups could help out by picking up trash around their churches and the roadsides. Let's pitch in to make Jackson County the showplace of the state. I love the Fall!
I continue to receive great reviews from our two deputies at Jackson County High and Middle School. By all accounts, our students and staff are safer and more focused on education than ever. It will be interesting to look at the results in comparison to previous years. I believe there is hardly anything more important than our children's opportunity to prepare for the leadership they will ultimately bring to our area and beyond.
The Fall leaves bring an additional level of danger to motorists. Falling leaves increase oil on the roadway surface and a little rainfall increases the risk of a slippery road surface that also increases the potential for accidents. Slow down, particularly prior to entering curves and leave more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to eighty -one calls for service. We opened three criminal cases, investigated eleven traffic accidents, and arrested two individuals. Law enforcement officers spent hours at the fair to make sure it was a safe environment for everyone. Our court security continues to do a great job providing security at District, Circuit, Family and Juvenile courts. We appreciate the prayers and good thoughts for the safety of our personnel. God Bless!
