I’ve been captivated recently by watching archived UFC style fights. While the sport has descended into largely a hype game with headlines dominated by egos and mouths brutal fighting is still taking place. I generally will click on a short video, much to the delight of the media pushers, of a more recent bout then in short order I’m down a rabbit hole watching vintage fights. With fighters today much of the competition is evenly matched against each other. Weight classes and drug testing is designed to keep competitors on even keel. In the older days of the organization that wasn’t the case. You’d see a 285 lb behemoth facing off with 137 lb bean pole. Steroids and all manners of enhancement was free regin. Spectators in the modern day rail about certain competitors using steroids or find old fights laughable because of unfair match-ups. I look at it as life lessons.
As with many things I watch or observe I look to what I can gleam knowledge from or use as applicable in the real world. In life we hope that we will never be on the receiving end of a fist, kick or violent act but that is never a certainty. What is assured is that if that occasion arises there will be no referee’s, coaches or formal rules. It would do one well to train and prepare as if you’re about to face off with a highly skilled beast of a man. While the good old days of fisticuffs behind the bar are longed for by many they was a fallacy. Fair fights simply means you came unprepared. You should avoid all fight if possible. Talk and defuse all possible situations but if all possibilities have expired fight like Tank Abbott is about to behead you. Do not expect a fair fight. Train for anything but. There are many excellent training facilities within a days casual drive of our hometown. You can enroll yourself or entire family into a class to obtain skills in everything ranging from mindsets for fighting to knife defensive classes. All of us would do well to obtain the highest level of skill possible but in truthfulness having a proficient level of skill paired with a ruthless mindset will place you in the upper echelon of most parking lot encounters.
While I hope to never drag home with a wounded body or busted face I would much prefer to do so than carry a child home in the same condition because my lack of preparation to be ready. If the dice is rolled and my ticket is called I prefer to have the odds overwhelmingly in my favor. In life there are very few fair and balanced fights. Whether that fight may take place physically, mentally or spiritually we should prepare like Goliath stands between us and victory. I don’t ever recall packing to much spare cash on vacation, too many snacks for kids, or too much ammo when I needed just one more round. Preparation and training should be treated equally. Too much training, preparation and knowledge adds nothing to the daily weight you carry.
