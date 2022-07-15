Fairley Lee Pennington was born August 12, 1949, in Washington County, Indiana and departed this life Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the age of 72. He was the son of the late Robert Pennington and Bertha (Tincher) Pennington.
Fairley is survived by his daughter, Crystal Pennington of McKee and by two sisters, Betty Clemons of McKee and Connie Sue Lakes of Mt. Vernon. He was blessed with one grandchild, C.J. Smith.
In addition to his parents, Fairley was also preceded in death by a daughter, Audrey Marcum.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Victory Meadows Cemetery (396 Hwy 587, McKee, KY 40447). Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
