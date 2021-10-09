Fairy Clark Young, 88, of Brownsville, Indiana died on September 27, 2021 after a brief illness at Reid Health in Richmond.
Fairy was born to Bradly and Emily (Ramsey) Clark on June 1, 1933 in Foxtown, Kentucky. Fairy was married to James Young in 1951 and they spent thirty five wonderful years together. She was a dedicated member of the 10th Street Pentecostal Church in Connersville. Fairy was employed by Nettle Creek Industries for over twenty years, retiring in 1991. She was known to be an excellent seamstress and quilter. Her hand sewn quilts will be passed down as cherished family heirlooms. Fairy enjoyed puzzles, talking on the phone with her sisters and her friends and being outdoors. She loved flowers, spending many hours meticulously tending to her flower garden. She also enjoyed raising a vegetable garden when she was able. Fairy found companionship sharing meals with her special friend Calvin Smith of Brownsville. She adored spending time with her loving family. Fairy will be missed by all that know and love her.
Fairy is survived by her daughter, Patricia (husband Donald R. Jr.) Sims of Liberty; two sisters, Beulah Rader and Mayfrey Reece, both of Connersville; Two grandchildren, Donald R. Sims III (wife Keri) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Jamie Forrester (significant other James Jewell) of Richmond; one great grandson, Brayden Forrester of Richmond; several nieces and nephews.
Fairy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Fred Clark, John Wesley ‘Luke’ Clark and Ray Clark; two sisters, Nannie Russell and Deamie Isaacs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday October, 7, 2021 at Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel in Liberty, Indiana. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday October 8, 2021 at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in McKee, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in honor of Fairy.
