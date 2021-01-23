Famous E. Murphy was born September 9, 1958 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 62 years of age. He was the son of the late Elmer & Beulah Faye (Abner) Murphy.
Famous is survived by his wife, Debra (Bowman) Murphy and by two children, Jordan Murphy (Halley) and Lisa Murphy all of McKee. He is also survived by a brother, Glenn Murphy of Berea and by two sisters, Marie Faye Isaacs of Sand Gap and Patty King of McKee. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Famous Devin Lunsford, Landon McKinley Murphy and Holly Hatton.
Famous was a member of the Sand Gap United Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn, Bro. Delorne Smith and Bro. Donald Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Murphy & Bowman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Devin Lunsford, Landen Murphy, Jesse Bowman, Matthew Bowman, David Bowman, Donald Bowman, Rodney Bowman and Vernon Johnson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
